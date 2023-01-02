Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Assessing how the markets performed over 2022

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 2)
Market volatility and rising inflation, a lookback at how the markets have performed over the year (featuring Mr Samuel Rhee, chairman & chief investment officer, Endowus)
2023 CPF updates and how you can maximise its benefits (featuring Mr Elijah Lee, financial services manager, Phillip Securities)
In conversation with an award winning Sommelier (featuring Mr Mason Ng, wine director, Park90 )
How will the telco sector ring in the new year? (featuring Mr Sachin Mittal, head of telecom, media and technology research, DBS)
Singapore’s residential property sector to face slow down due to sluggish economic growth in 2023 (featuring Dr. Lee Nai Jia, head of real estate intelligence, data and software solutions, PropertyGuru Group)
Sail Grand Prix is coming to Singapore on Jan 14 & 15 2023 (featuring Ms Erica Kerner, chief marketing & communications officer, SailGP)