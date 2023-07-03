Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Are you overspending on insurance?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (July 4)
Are you overspending on insurance? (featuring Mr Edwin Ooi, financial advisory specialist, MoneySmart Financial)
A future of mega fires and exacerbated biodiversity loss awaits (featuring Dr Karen Hodges, professor for Conservation Biology at The University of British Columbia and Elizabeth Clare, assistant professor of Biology at York University
Will tech sector M&A deal volume bounce back for the second half of 2023? (featuring Mr Shauraya Bhutani, co-founder & partner, Capital Connect Advisors)
Exploring the rise of ‘quiet hiring’ in the post-pandemic workforce (featuring Dr. Aaron Ng, assistant professor, Singapore Institute of Technology)
Analysing Singapore’s core CBD premium and Grade A office market (featuring Mr Bastiaan van Beijsterveldt, managing director Singapore, Colliers)
