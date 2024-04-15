Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Are we on the brink of another stock market bubble burst?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Apr 15, 2024)
Cooperation vs Conflict: How can US-China tensions be better managed? (featuring Mr John W. Tai, Professorial Lecturer, Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University)
Former chief executive of Mt. Gox Mark Karpeles on missing Bitcoin, Victim restitution, FTX, and the Halving event. (featuring Mr Mark Karpeles)
Are we on the brink of another stock market bubble burst? (featuring Mr Paul Chew, head of research, Phillip Securities Research)
The effectiveness of influencer marketing, tackling scepticism around it. (featuring Mr Sky Lim, regional business director, X10 Media)
Will the four-day work week work in Singapore? (Ms Yvonne Teo, HR vice president Apac region, ADP)
An uplifting story of hope focusing on the works of famed poet, Taha Muhammad Ali (featuring Mr Amer Hlehels, Actor)
