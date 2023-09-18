Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Are the bond vigilantes here to stay?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Sep 18)
Are the bond vigilantes here to stay? (featuring Mr Laurent Lequeu, head of portfolio management & research, Lumen Capital Investors)
Majulah Singapura! Singaporeans wake up to its newly sworn-in 9th President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam (featuring Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President and Mr Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister)
S-reits with China assets, where are the red flags, where’s the silver lining (featuring Mr Kenny Loh, REIT specialist and independent financial advisor)
Faber Castell on the rising demand for stationery despite digitalisation; Diversification into cosmetics (featuring Mr Andrew Woon, managing director, Faber-Castell Malaysia, Indochina and East Asia)
“Let’s Take a Walk 2023” charity event supporting Singaporeans who have fallen on hard times (featuring Mr Johann Annuar, president, Raleigh and co-chairperson of “Let’s Take A Walk 2023”)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx