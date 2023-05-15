Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Are stablecoins the future of payments?

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (May 15)
Are stablecoins the future of payments? (featuring Mr Bernardo Bilotta, co-founder, Stables)
Will the US default on debt? (featuring Mr Peter C Earle, economist and research faculty at the American Institute for Economic Research)
How can retail investors tap into private markets? (featuring Ms Rachel Chia, acting chief executive, SDAX)
Productivity gains that technologies like AI bring to the table (featuring Ms Sherie Ng, country director, Singapore, Google Cloud)
Singapore’s World Indoor Skydiving Champions are flying high! (featuring Ms Kyra Poh, Ms Vera Poh and Mr Kai Minejima-Lee)