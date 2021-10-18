Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Applying lessons in military leadership to running a business

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Kelvin Fu, Managing Partner, Gunung Capital, shares how he has made different financial choices since the Asian Financial Crisis when it hit his family in 1997 and how his experience in the army has shaped him as an investor.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    31 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 18)

Applying lessons in military leadership to running a business (featuring Mr Kelvin Fu, managing partner, Gunung Capital)

Lessons from a sneakerpreuner; Novelship’ s co-founder (featuring Mr Richard Xia, chief executive & co-founder, Novelship)

Local Pride Restored: Lion City Sailors crowned Singapore Premier League champions (featuring Mr Hassan Sunny, club captain & Mr Shahdan Sulaiman, midfielder)

Alibaba e-commerce bootcamp: support for social enterprises (featuring Ms Subashini D/O Balakrishnan, head of ecosystem development, raiSE & Ms Megan Ong, director, Nanyang Polytechnic’s Singapore Institute of Retail Studies)

What you need to know about the Singapore Cyber Security Strategy 2021 (featuring Mr David Koh, commissioner of cybersecurity & chief executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore)

Showcasing Singapore Brands in Paris (featuring Mr Mashizan Masjum, Paris-based shoe designer, Mashizan Official & Dr Jade Kua, senior medical doctor & co-founder, Straits Skincare)

