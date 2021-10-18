Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Applying lessons in military leadership to running a business

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Oct 18)
Applying lessons in military leadership to running a business (featuring Mr Kelvin Fu, managing partner, Gunung Capital)
Lessons from a sneakerpreuner; Novelship’ s co-founder (featuring Mr Richard Xia, chief executive & co-founder, Novelship)
Local Pride Restored: Lion City Sailors crowned Singapore Premier League champions (featuring Mr Hassan Sunny, club captain & Mr Shahdan Sulaiman, midfielder)
Alibaba e-commerce bootcamp: support for social enterprises (featuring Ms Subashini D/O Balakrishnan, head of ecosystem development, raiSE & Ms Megan Ong, director, Nanyang Polytechnic’s Singapore Institute of Retail Studies)
What you need to know about the Singapore Cyber Security Strategy 2021 (featuring Mr David Koh, commissioner of cybersecurity & chief executive, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore)
Showcasing Singapore Brands in Paris (featuring Mr Mashizan Masjum, Paris-based shoe designer, Mashizan Official & Dr Jade Kua, senior medical doctor & co-founder, Straits Skincare)
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx