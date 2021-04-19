Weekly Money FM Podcasts: Air travel industry expectations for 2021

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (April 19)

What to expect from the air travel industry in 2021 (featuring Mr Todd Arthur, regional head, vice-president, Sabre Travel Solutions Asia-Pacific)

Future of plane manufacturers without much air travel (featuring Mr Anand Stanley, president, Airbus Asia-Pacific)

What changes to the Integrated Shield plans from April 1 mean for you (featuring Mr Christopher Tan, founder & chief executive, Providend)

Navigating headwinds of maritime decarbonisation (featuring Er. Tham Wai Wah, senior director/chief engineer (Engineering & Project Management), chief sustainability officer (Sustainability Office), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore)

Singapore’s maturing open energy market (featuring Mr Alan Jones, chief executive and founder, Aeco Energy)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx