Weekly Money FM Podcast: Which 10 S-REITS could be poised to do well in 2023?

Updated
19 min ago
Published
20 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Feb 13)

LIVE demo of a ChatGPT generated radio interview (featuring Mr Daniel Posavac, chief executive of Bonsey Jaden & managing director of CUE Group Southeast Asia)

Which 10 S-REITS could be poised to do well in 2023? (featuring Mr Willie Keng, founder, Dividend Titan)

Is now the best time to buy equities? (featuring Mr Samuel Rhee, chairman & chief investment officer, Endowus)

Branding matters in the travel industry, just not the way you think (featuring Mr Jörg Dietzel, brand consultant, adjunct faculty, Singapore Management University)

Carl Raymond, Gilded Gentleman (featuring Mr Carl Raymond, host of the Gilded Gentleman History Podcast)

