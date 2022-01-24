Weekly Money FM Podcast: What are 5 rate hikes in 2022

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 24)
The Future of Cyber Hygiene - From reactive recovery to proactive protection (featuring Mr David Sajoto, vice-president of Asia-Pacific and Japan, ExtraHop)
Influence: 5 rate hikes in 2022? (featuring Mr Ilian Mihov, dean and the rausing chaired professor of economic and business transformation, INSEAD)
A celebration of cocktails inspired by Singapore's Little India (featuring Mr Yugnes Susela, co-founder, The Elephant Room)
Health Suites: Treating Covid-19 (featuring Mr Vinod Narayanan, country president, AstraZeneca Singapore)
Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) special: The journey to listing a SPAC in Singapore (featuring Mr Neil Parekh, chief executive, Pegasus Asia)
Witness the rarest historical maps of Asia at The National Library (featuring Mr Chung Sang Hong, lead curator, Mapping the World: Perspectives from Asian Cartography)