Weekly Money FM Podcast: How to negotiate a better salary in 2022

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 3)
How to negotiate a better salary in 2022 (featuring Mr Adrian Choo, founder & chief executive, Career Agility International)
Grand Hyatt Singapore celebrates 50th anniversary, starts 2-year renovation project (featuring Mr Parveen Kumar, hotel manager, Grand Hyatt Singapore)
GameStop, Shopify, Upstart, Bill.com for millennial plays (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, head of content for ProsperUs by CGS-CIMB Securities)
The unusual gastro bar Binary (featuring Ms Karen Cheng, co-founder, Binary)
Chasing Cars: 2021 Car of the Year winners & overall winner (featuring Mr Julian Kho, editor, SgCarMart)
Bringing The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid to life (featuring Mr Jeff Kinney, American author & cartoonist, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid)