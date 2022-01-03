Weekly Money FM Podcast: How to negotiate a better salary in 2022

In one of Money FM 89.3's featured podcasts, Adrian Choo, founder and CEO of Career Agility International explains what it means for those looking to negotiate a better career deal. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
55 sec ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 3)

How to negotiate a better salary in 2022 (featuring Mr Adrian Choo, founder & chief executive, Career Agility International)

Grand Hyatt Singapore celebrates 50th anniversary, starts 2-year renovation project (featuring Mr Parveen Kumar, hotel manager, Grand Hyatt Singapore)

GameStop, Shopify, Upstart, Bill.com for millennial plays (featuring Mr Tim Phillips, head of content for ProsperUs by CGS-CIMB Securities)

The unusual gastro bar Binary (featuring Ms Karen Cheng, co-founder, Binary)

Chasing Cars: 2021 Car of the Year winners & overall winner (featuring Mr Julian Kho, editor, SgCarMart)

Bringing The Diary Of A Wimpy Kid to life (featuring Mr Jeff Kinney, American author & cartoonist, Diary Of A Wimpy Kid)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.