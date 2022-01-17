Weekly Money FM Podcast: How to make talking about money fun for kids

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 17)
Suite Life, room with sea and view on a 'sailcation' (featuring Mr Chong Wei Yong, director, Discover Sailing Asia)
How to make talking about money fun for kids (featuring Mr Will Rainey, Blue Tree Savings)
How to ace a dinner party (featuring Mr Wong Ah Yoke, senior food correspondent, The Straits Times)
Health Suites: Is myopia reversible if its treated young? (featuring Dr Cheryl Lee, ophthalmologist, The Eye Clinic)
Why more people couldn't repay their CPF after selling off property in 2020 (featuring Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy, ERA Real Estate)
Explore the seasonal colours and cuisine of Kyoto at the Asian Civilisations Museum (featuring Mr Russel Wong, celebrity photographer)