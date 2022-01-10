Weekly Money FM Podcast: How businesses can stay ahead in the tech talent race

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 10)
How businesses can stay ahead in the tech talent race (featuring Mr Wong Wen Shun, co-managing director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia)
How to invest and spend for happiness, health and wealth (featuring Mr Andrew Hallam, financial author, "Balance")
Savings on the line: opening an F&B business during a pandemic with no industry experience (featuring Mr Sameer Mulani, Owner, Silver Malt)
Health Suites: Paradigm shift in Palliative Care (featuring Dr Chong Poh Heng, medical director, HCA Hospice Care)
Singapore's growth outlook for 2022 (featuring Mr Darren Tay, senior country risk analyst, Fitch Solutions)
A local entrepreneur's success story (featuring Ms Genevieve Lee, co-founder, Sour Bombe Artisanal Bakery)