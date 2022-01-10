Weekly Money FM Podcast: How businesses can stay ahead in the tech talent race

We discuss how businesses can stay ahead in the tech talent race in Money FM's podcast. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
58 min ago

Weekly Money FM Podcasts (Jan 10)

How businesses can stay ahead in the tech talent race (featuring Mr Wong Wen Shun, co-managing director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia)

How to invest and spend for happiness, health and wealth (featuring Mr Andrew Hallam, financial author, "Balance")

Savings on the line: opening an F&B business during a pandemic with no industry experience (featuring Mr Sameer Mulani, Owner, Silver Malt)

Health Suites: Paradigm shift in Palliative Care (featuring Dr Chong Poh Heng, medical director, HCA Hospice Care)

Singapore's growth outlook for 2022 (featuring Mr Darren Tay, senior country risk analyst, Fitch Solutions)

A local entrepreneur's success story (featuring Ms Genevieve Lee, co-founder, Sour Bombe Artisanal Bakery)

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWVx

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.