Web3 gaming firm The Sandbox will build regional reach through Singapore, says co-founder

SINGAPORE – Singapore is among countries with the most virtual landowners in The Sandbox’s metaverse, co-founder of a prominent Web3 gaming firm said. And there are plans to expand the company’s reach to creators and brands in the Asia-Pacific region through the Republic.

Mr Sebastien Borget, who is also the chief operating officer at Hong Kong-based The Sandbox, said Singapore has a sizeable community of users who understand the notion of virtual real estate.

In all, there are 23,000 to 25,000 unique landowners in the firm’s metaverse who bought more than 70 per cent of the 166,000 plots of virtual land.

Among them, there are 480 to 500 Singapore landowners on the platform who bought about 2.4 per cent of the total virtual land. This is relatively significant given the size of Singapore’s population and the market.

This makes the nation an ideal place for the firm to develop its decentralised platform and launch activities, Mr Borget said. When asked, the company declined to share what countries have the most virtual land owners.

It costs 1,011 SAND tokens to buy one plot of land from a primary sale. The token was trading at around 42 US cents at the time of writing.

Founded in 2011, The Sandbox is a subsidiary of Asia’s largest blockchain investor Animoca Brands. Built on the blockchain, its metaverse or virtual world seeks to provide virtual real estate to brands such as Adidas and DBS so that the firms can build content such as digital shops for customers to explore.

Asia now generates about 40 per cent of the activity on the platform in terms of the number of creators, players, brands and landowners. Europe, Middle East, and Africa account for about 35 per cent of users, while North America and Latin America make up the rest.

The firm’s platform, which does not require virtual reality (VR) headsets and is accessible on web browsers, has 4.6 million registered users so far, with over 400 brands.

Under the current model, a person can buy the platform’s virtual land and can also use design tools to construct buildings. But users currently cannot deploy their designs on their own virtual land.

The firm is now preparing to lift this limitation by opening up its metaverse to any creator by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

This will allow more people to experience the virtual world, be engaged and also pave the way for creators to monetise their works, Mr Borget said. “You can now buy virtual land, but by the end of Q3, you can directly open your land to start attracting users or players (to build content) on top of it.”

To monetise their work, users can host companies or brands that want to roll out a short-term virtual campaign via metaverse. They can also help firms build content in the metaverse since most of the companies do not have the capabilities to do so, said Mr George Wong, The Sandbox’s head of Singapore.

The Sandbox, which has sold virtual land in three metaverse neighbourhoods, is expected to be more engaging for users as more game play elements like a multiplayer feature will be added by the end of the year.