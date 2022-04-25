WealthBT Podcast: Tackling health and wealth concerns of a long life

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Getting older is part of life, but has the reality of living a long life really set in? Living to a good senior age should be a welcome thing – but with some caveats. In this episode, Genevieve Cua explores this and gets insights from Kimi Oh, Prudential’s senior financial services director.
This episode is brought to you by Prudential
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:30 Health is a big caveat in longevity
04:27 Surveys show Singaporeans are not ready to live to 100, underestimating their life span
06:39 The must-have elements to mitigate the future cost of healthcare, according to Prudential’s Kimi Oh
08:50 Wealth planning: some broad principles to pursue
10:40 Addressing concerns about inflation and a rise in interest rates
11:51 Kimi Oh shares insights on how Singaporeans can invest with confidence
14:10 Kimi Oh’s perspective on the rate at which a retiree may withdraw from his portfolio to ensure its long-term sustainability
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
