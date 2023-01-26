WealthBT Podcast: Steps to enhance your portfolio in 2023

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
How can you make sure your portfolio doesn’t suffer in 2023 like it did in 2022? Genevieve Cua has some ideas.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:10 More positive macro environment
04:11 Bonds back in favour
07:36 Commit to a balanced portfolio
10:10 Scout for higher-interest options
12:16 Maximise CPF interest rates
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
