WealthBT Podcast: Steps to enhance your portfolio in 2023

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua. 

How can you make sure your portfolio doesn’t suffer in 2023 like it did in 2022? Genevieve Cua has some ideas. 

Highlights (click/tap above): 

01:10 More positive macro environment

04:11 Bonds back in favour

07:36 Commit to a balanced portfolio

10:10 Scout for higher-interest options

12:16 Maximise CPF interest rates

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

