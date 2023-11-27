WealthBT Podcast: Powering up philanthropy for climate goals

Philanthropy can be a source of catalytic and patient capital, and as such, can play a big role in the net zero transition. Blended finance is an avenue where philanthropists can join forces with public and private funds. Genevieve Cua speaks to Anthony Gao, head of philanthropy services Asia with Pictet Wealth Management for more insights.
Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.
Highlights of the podcast:
02:09 Understanding blended finance
03:44 Singapore’s approach to blended finance
05:55 Philanthropy in the context of climate objectives
09:54 Understanding blended finance mode
12:26 Trends and approaches in blended finance
14:45 Challenges and solutions for blended finance in Asia
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)
With Anthony Gao, head of philanthropy services Asia, Pictet Wealth Management
Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
—
