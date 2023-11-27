SPONSORED

WealthBT Podcast: Powering up philanthropy for climate goals

Blended finance is an avenue where philanthropists can join forces with public and private funds. Anthony Gao from Pictet has more insights.
Philanthropy can be a source of catalytic and patient capital, and as such, can play a big role in the net zero transition. Blended finance is an avenue where philanthropists can join forces with public and private funds. Genevieve Cua speaks to Anthony Gao, head of philanthropy services Asia with Pictet Wealth Management for more insights. 

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Highlights of the podcast:

02:09 Understanding blended finance

03:44 Singapore’s approach to blended finance

05:55 Philanthropy in the context of climate objectives

09:54 Understanding blended finance mode

12:26 Trends and approaches in blended finance

14:45 Challenges and solutions for blended finance in Asia

More about:

Pictet Wealth Management Asia

https://asia.group.pictet/

Responsible Investing

https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/re-imagining-the-future-the-case-…

Impact Investing

https://perspectives.group.pictet/sustainability/the-rise-of-impact-inv

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Anthony Gao, head of philanthropy services Asia, Pictet Wealth Management

Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

