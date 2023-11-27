WealthBT Podcast: Powering up philanthropy for climate goals

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

02:09 Understanding blended finance

03:44 Singapore’s approach to blended finance

05:55 Philanthropy in the context of climate objectives

09:54 Understanding blended finance mode

12:26 Trends and approaches in blended finance

14:45 Challenges and solutions for blended finance in Asia

