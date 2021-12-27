WealthBT Podcast: Maximise your CPF and SRS for retirement

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:21 Highlights of the Supplementary Retirement Scheme and investment options

5:29 Things to bear in mind about SRS: premature withdrawal penalty; relatively low limit on contributions and potential tax on withdrawals in retirement

7:51 Benefits of topping up CPF: Higher interest rates and tax relief

11:30 Ways to maximise your retirement savings in CPF and SRS: Go for low-cost investments; use cash to service home loans rather than CPF; and defer retirement income

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

