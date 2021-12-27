WealthBT Podcast: Maximise your CPF and SRS for retirement

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
In this ninth eighth episode of WealthBT, wealth editor Genevieve Cua talks about how to maximise your CPF and SRS savings for retirement.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:21 Highlights of the Supplementary Retirement Scheme and investment options
5:29 Things to bear in mind about SRS: premature withdrawal penalty; relatively low limit on contributions and potential tax on withdrawals in retirement
7:51 Benefits of topping up CPF: Higher interest rates and tax relief
11:30 Ways to maximise your retirement savings in CPF and SRS: Go for low-cost investments; use cash to service home loans rather than CPF; and defer retirement income
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim
