SPONSORED

WealthBT Podcast: Make an impact with philanthropy

Learn about philanthropic approaches such as venture philanthropy, blended finance and donor-advised funds. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Anthony Gao, Pictet Wealth Management head of philanthropy services Asia speaks to Genevieve Cua about various philanthropic approaches. PHOTO: BT
Updated
Published
52 sec ago

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua. 

Philanthropy is almost always associated with very wealthy families. If you have less wealth but many good intentions, can you also engage in philanthropy? Genevieve Cua speaks to Anthony Gao, Pictet Wealth Management head of philanthropy services Asia to find out.

This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.

Highlights (click/tap above): 

1:47 What this episode covers: why philanthropy is more important today than it was before; how philanthropy has evolved; your platform

3:28 Post-Covid the world’s needs have grown; funding gap for UN SDG

5:43 Anthony Gao on why more wealthy families want to engage in philanthropy

8:36 Strategic philanthropy for more long-term impact

8:25 Anthony on philanthropic approaches - venture philanthropy, blended finance, donor-advised funds

12:00 Anthony on the structure for giving as the face, body and legs of philanthropy

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

More about:

From tradition to modernity | Eight ways that Asian philanthropy is evolving

https://perspectives.group.pictet/navigating-asia/from-tradition-to-modernity---eight-ways-that-asian-philanthropy

Anchoring your philanthropic efforts in Asia

https://perspectives.group.pictet/navigating-asia/-anchoring-your-philanthropic-efforts-in-asia

Pictet Wealth Management

https://asia.group.pictet/wealth-management

 

Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP

Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP

Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.  

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM

PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: https://bt.sg/btmktfocus

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top