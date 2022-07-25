WealthBT Podcast: Make an impact with philanthropy

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Philanthropy is almost always associated with very wealthy families. If you have less wealth but many good intentions, can you also engage in philanthropy? Genevieve Cua speaks to Anthony Gao, Pictet Wealth Management head of philanthropy services Asia to find out.
This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:47 What this episode covers: why philanthropy is more important today than it was before; how philanthropy has evolved; your platform
3:28 Post-Covid the world’s needs have grown; funding gap for UN SDG
5:43 Anthony Gao on why more wealthy families want to engage in philanthropy
8:36 Strategic philanthropy for more long-term impact
8:25 Anthony on philanthropic approaches - venture philanthropy, blended finance, donor-advised funds
12:00 Anthony on the structure for giving as the face, body and legs of philanthropy
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
More about:
From tradition to modernity | Eight ways that Asian philanthropy is evolving
https://perspectives.group.pictet/navigating-asia/from-tradition-to-modernity---eight-ways-that-asian-philanthropy
Anchoring your philanthropic efforts in Asia
https://perspectives.group.pictet/navigating-asia/-anchoring-your-philanthropic-efforts-in-asia
Pictet Wealth Management
https://asia.group.pictet/wealth-management
This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
