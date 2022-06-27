WealthBT Podcast: Investing in healthcare via private equity

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
What are the promising healthcare investment themes within private markets? Private equity offers an avenue to invest in promising smaller companies before their value becomes widely recognised. For more insights, Genevieve Cua speaks to Hui Yang Goh, Pictet wealth management’s senior adviser for alternative investments in Asia.
This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:38 The various routes to invest in healthcare, from private to public markets
02:17 2021 was a banner year for returns from the healthcare theme in public and private markets
03:35 Why invest in healthcare at all: Highlighting the growth drivers
06:36 Hui Yang Goh on how PE enables investors to tap into innovation by smaller companies: the opportunities and risks
09:16 What are the most attractive healthcare themes with the greatest potential?
11:34 Investors are nervous about the macro environment. Hui Yang’s insights on the impact on deal valuations broadly and the resilience of healthcare in particular
13:31 Incorporating sustainability and ESG considerations into healthcare PE investments
