WealthBT Podcast: How responsible is your portfolio?

Responsible investing and why there is no time to lose, according to Evelyn Yeo from Pictet Wealth Management Asia. PHOTO: PICTET
Learn about key themes like circular economy, biodiversity, energy transition and health in responsible investing as Genevieve Cua discusses with Evelyn Yeo from Pictet Wealth Management Asia.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

Highlights of the podcast: 

02:03 Climate impact in 2023

05:46 Connection between climate risks and markets

09:59 Elements to ensure investments have impact

11:58 Responsible investing themes

16:06 Key elements in responsible investing process

Pictet Wealth Management Asia: https://asia.group.pictet/

Responsible Investing: https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/re-imagining-the-future-the-case-…

Impact Investing: https://perspectives.group.pictet/sustainability/the-rise-of-impact-inv…

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Evelyn Yeo, head of Asia investment, Pictet Wealth Management Asia

Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro 

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

