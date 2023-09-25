WealthBT Podcast: How responsible is your portfolio?

Learn about key themes like circular economy, biodiversity, energy transition and health in responsible investing as Genevieve Cua discusses with Evelyn Yeo from Pictet Wealth Management Asia.
Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Highlights of the podcast:
02:03 Climate impact in 2023
05:46 Connection between climate risks and markets
09:59 Elements to ensure investments have impact
11:58 Responsible investing themes
16:06 Key elements in responsible investing process
More about:
Pictet Wealth Management Asia: https://asia.group.pictet/
Responsible Investing: https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/re-imagining-the-future-the-case-…
Impact Investing: https://perspectives.group.pictet/sustainability/the-rise-of-impact-inv…
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)
With Evelyn Yeo, head of Asia investment, Pictet Wealth Management Asia
Edited by: Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
—
Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:
Channel: bt.sg/btwealthbt
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/wbAP
Spotify: bt.sg/wbSP
Google: bt.sg/wtGO
Website: bt.sg/wealthbt
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.