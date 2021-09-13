WealthBT Podcast: How longevity is a gift in holistic financial planning

WealthBT Ep 5: How longevity is a gift in holistic financial planning

10:43 min

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

In this fifth episode of WealthBT, brought to you by Ascend by Prudential, wealth editor Genevieve Cua looks into how longevity is a gift in holistic financial planning.

She tackles the following points:

1. Implications of rising life expectancy (0:43)

2. Holistic financial planning is key to living a long life with optimism and confidence (2:49)

3. Principles for investing for retirement (4:30)

4. Making a mindset change towards a multi-stage life, supported by financial planning (6:37)

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim and Hadyu Rahim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser. This podcast is for your information only and does not consider your specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs.

