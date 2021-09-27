WealthBT Podcast: How do you juggle multiple financial goals?

WealthBT Ep 6: How do you juggle multiple financial goals?

12:08 min

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

In this sixth episode of WealthBT, brought to you by Ascend by Prudential, wealth editor Genevieve Cua speaks to Angeline Alexander, Prudential’s head of high net worth and affluent segments, about how to balance multiple financial goals.

Highlights of the conversation:

1. The top three financial goals (1:27)

2. It helps to clearly define your goals; and take into consideration your budget, current commitments and the time horizon for your goals (2:46)

3. The impact of Covid on financial objectives: It’s a good time to step back and re-look expenses and priorities (3:25)

4. Review plans regularly to cover contingencies (4:02)

5. Take a look at your budget and discretionary spending (5:00)

6. Investing for multiple goals: Similar goals and strategies may be grouped into a single portfolio (6:41)

7. How relevant are endowment plans in today’s low-rate environment (7:35)

8. Wealth transfer planning: Pandemic makes clear we should be prepared for the unexpected (9:45)

Listen to Pt 1: Longevity + financial planning = win-win plan for you.

Find out more about Ascend by Prudential: www.prudential.com.sg/ascend

Get in touch with Ascend: www.prudential.com.sg/AscendBusinessTimes

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser. This podcast is for your information only and does not consider your specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs.

