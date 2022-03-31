WealthBT Podcast: High net-worth individuals: how to safeguard their wealth and health

This episode is brought to you by AIA.

01:33 The wealthy in Singapore have financial needs and risks.

04:27 It’s a mistake to think that high net worth individuals have little to worry about; they have a different set of concerns

06:00 Wealthy individuals value mental and physical wellbeing as much as financial wellbeing

08:11 A concrete example of an individual with malignant thyroid cancer and how her health needs were addressed

11:00 After retrenchment, a client takes steps to address his needs and becomes an entrepreneur

13:30 Tips to help individuals invest with more confidence: Start small and invest over time

14:21 Review your plan regularly and consider spending patterns

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification.

