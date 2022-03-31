WealthBT Podcast: High net-worth individuals: how to safeguard their wealth and health

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
In this episode of WealthBT, wealth editor Genevieve Cua discusses the financial vulnerabilities of high-net-worth individuals, who have wealth and health concerns and how careful planning can help them meet their goals. Guests in this episode: Melita Teo, AIA chief customer and digital officer, and Jerry Toh, AIA Financial Services associate director.
This episode is brought to you by AIA.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:33 The wealthy in Singapore have financial needs and risks.
04:27 It’s a mistake to think that high net worth individuals have little to worry about; they have a different set of concerns
06:00 Wealthy individuals value mental and physical wellbeing as much as financial wellbeing
08:11 A concrete example of an individual with malignant thyroid cancer and how her health needs were addressed
11:00 After retrenchment, a client takes steps to address his needs and becomes an entrepreneur
13:30 Tips to help individuals invest with more confidence: Start small and invest over time
14:21 Review your plan regularly and consider spending patterns
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
