WealthBT Podcast: Can critical illness cover be future-proofed?

Your critical illness cover: too much or too little? PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua. 

Most people probably have a CI plan but the cover they have is also probably insufficient. Genevieve Cua discusses how to enhance your base CI plan by taking up a multi-pay rider, to cover you for recurrence of critical illnesses.

Highlights (click/tap above): 

01:54 Good news about CI: Standalone and multi-pay plans

03:34 Future-proof C.I.

05:47 Definitions and C.I. terms

12:05 Views from a financial planner

13:43 Misconceptions

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP

Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP

Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM

PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/btbrpod

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top