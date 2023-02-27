WealthBT Podcast: Can critical illness cover be future-proofed?

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
Most people probably have a CI plan but the cover they have is also probably insufficient. Genevieve Cua discusses how to enhance your base CI plan by taking up a multi-pay rider, to cover you for recurrence of critical illnesses.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:54 Good news about CI: Standalone and multi-pay plans
03:34 Future-proof C.I.
05:47 Definitions and C.I. terms
12:05 Views from a financial planner
13:43 Misconceptions
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) & Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
