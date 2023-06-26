WealthBT Podcast: Best-kept secret to multi-generational wealth

What is the first step towards a long-lasting legacy? PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: BTVISUAL
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Why do wealthy families grapple with the challenges of how to enhance their wealth for generations and still keep close family ties? Families who have figured out the purpose of their wealth and their role as stewards take the first step towards a long-lasting legacy.

Highlights:

02:05 Insights on enhancing family ties and wealth for generations

05:24 Conversations on the purpose of money

07:26 Important questions to ask on the purpose of wealth

09:42 Anthonia’s experience on setting up her own impact portfolio

14:08 How families can get started on purposeful capital

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Anthonia Hui, founder and Singapore head of a multi-family office

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP

Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP

Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO

Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM

PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/btbrpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top