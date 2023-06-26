WealthBT Podcast: Best-kept secret to multi-generational wealth

Why do wealthy families grapple with the challenges of how to enhance their wealth for generations and still keep close family ties? Families who have figured out the purpose of their wealth and their role as stewards take the first step towards a long-lasting legacy.
Highlights:
02:05 Insights on enhancing family ties and wealth for generations
05:24 Conversations on the purpose of money
07:26 Important questions to ask on the purpose of wealth
09:42 Anthonia’s experience on setting up her own impact portfolio
14:08 How families can get started on purposeful capital
Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)
With Anthonia Hui, founder and Singapore head of a multi-family office
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
