WealthBT Podcast: Best-kept secret to multi-generational wealth

Highlights:

02:05 Insights on enhancing family ties and wealth for generations

05:24 Conversations on the purpose of money

07:26 Important questions to ask on the purpose of wealth

09:42 Anthonia’s experience on setting up her own impact portfolio

14:08 How families can get started on purposeful capital

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Anthonia Hui, founder and Singapore head of a multi-family office

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

—

Follow WealthBT podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP

Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP

Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO

Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/pcOM

PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Market Focus at: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/btbrpod