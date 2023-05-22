WealthBT Podcast: Are returns in private debt still attractive?

Wealth editor Genevieve Cua speaks to Goh Hui Yang, Pictet’s head of alternative investments in Asia to find how to overcome those challenges. PHOTO: BT GRAPHIC
Private debt has come into its own as an asset class after the 2008 financial crisis, delivering attractive returns with little correlation to stocks and bonds. The current environment poses challenges but with careful credit selection, investors can still reap equity-like returns. Goh Hui Yang, Pictet’s head of alternative investments in Asia tells Genevieve Cua more.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.

This episode is brought to you by Pictet Wealth Management.

Highlights: 

02:28 Popularity of private debt as an asset class

06:54 Why get an exposure

09:36 Challenge of the macro environment

11:10 Risks to watch

12:58 A realistic look at return expectations

More about:

Pictet Wealth Management

https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/wealth-management

Alternatives and private assets

https://www.pictet.com/sg/en/insights/markets/alternatives

Written and hosted by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg)

With Goh Hui Yang, Pictet’s head of alternative investments in Asia

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro 

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

