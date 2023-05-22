WealthBT Podcast: Are returns in private debt still attractive?

Private debt has come into its own as an asset class after the 2008 financial crisis, delivering attractive returns with little correlation to stocks and bonds. The current environment poses challenges but with careful credit selection, investors can still reap equity-like returns. Goh Hui Yang, Pictet’s head of alternative investments in Asia tells Genevieve Cua more.

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.