Wealth BT Podcast: Lock in a secure retirement income

BT's wealth editor Genevieve Cua talks about the challenge of retirement income and presents workable options. BT GRAPHIC
Updated
Published
49 sec ago

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua. 

In this 11th episode of WealthBT, wealth editor Genevieve Cua talks about the challenge of retirement income and presents workable options.

Highlights (click/tap above): 

01:22 Why securing a retirement income is challenging

03.47 CPF Life, the most attractive retirement income plan around

06.25 Supplementing CPF Life with retirement income insurance products: par plans

08:32 Still on insurance: investment-linked option

10.58 Putting together a portfolio of equities, fixed income and multi-asset funds: some broad principles

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

