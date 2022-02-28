Wealth BT Podcast: Lock in a secure retirement income

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
In this 11th episode of WealthBT, wealth editor Genevieve Cua talks about the challenge of retirement income and presents workable options.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:22 Why securing a retirement income is challenging
03.47 CPF Life, the most attractive retirement income plan around
06.25 Supplementing CPF Life with retirement income insurance products: par plans
08:32 Still on insurance: investment-linked option
10.58 Putting together a portfolio of equities, fixed income and multi-asset funds: some broad principles
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim & Hadyu Rahim
Follow Wealth BT podcasts and rate us at:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP
Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP
Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO
Website: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts