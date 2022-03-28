Wealth BT Podcast: How social factors can make or break sustainable healthcare investments

This episode is brought to you by HSBC: www.business.hsbc.com.sg/sustainability

01:30 What does investing in sustainable healthcare mean?

04:00 In healthcare, an apparent tug of war between profit maximisation and ensuring affordability and access

05:13 Singapore’s trend towards medical cost control in Singapore

08:43 Many governments increasingly reject costly therapies or set cost limits

11:12 Savvy companies conduct a health economic assessment of their therapy to ascertain an acceptable price - Nathalie Flury

12:37 The factors critical for sustainable healthcare are clinical benefits and cost savings

13:48 Innovation cannot be looked at in isolation

Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

