Wealth BT Podcast: How social factors can make or break sustainable healthcare investments

Synopsis: Learn to protect and grow your wealth in this monthly Business Times podcast series for affluent individuals, hosted by BT wealth editor Genevieve Cua.
In this episode of WealthBT, wealth editor Genevieve Cua talks about what sustainable healthcare really means and why the social factor in terms of ESG is so important as an investor. Nathalie Flury, co-head of Sustainable Healthcare Equity at HSBC Asset Management, joins her to give more insights.
This episode is brought to you by HSBC: www.business.hsbc.com.sg/sustainability
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:30 What does investing in sustainable healthcare mean?
04:00 In healthcare, an apparent tug of war between profit maximisation and ensuring affordability and access
05:13 Singapore’s trend towards medical cost control in Singapore
08:43 Many governments increasingly reject costly therapies or set cost limits
11:12 Savvy companies conduct a health economic assessment of their therapy to ascertain an acceptable price - Nathalie Flury
12:37 The factors critical for sustainable healthcare are clinical benefits and cost savings
13:48 Innovation cannot be looked at in isolation
Produced by: Genevieve Cua (gen@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim
Edited by: Howie Lim
More about:
Returns from sustainable healthcare investing:
https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/sustainable-healthcare-healthy-returns-retail
Fixing the broken healthcare investment model:
https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/news-and-insights/fixing-the-broken-healthcare-investment-model-sg-retail
Responsible investing for sustainable healthcare:
https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.sg/en/individual-investor/about-us/responsible-investing/global-equity-sustainable-healthcare
Follow WealthBT and rate us at:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btwealthbt
Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/wbAP
Spotify: http://bt.sg/wbSP
Google: http://bt.sg/wtGO
Website: http://bt.sg/wealthbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks Podcast at: https://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
BT Mark To Market Podcast at: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
PropertyBT at: http://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Podcasts at: http://bt.sg/podcasts
#BTPodcast