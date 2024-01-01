Work Talk Podcast

We will have you covered: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng to workers

In this episode of Work Talk, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng talks quiet quitting, lying flat and mental burnouts. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
(From left) Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, podcast producer Teo Tong Kai, and senior correspondent Krist Boo in the ST podcast studio. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Krist Boo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.

Jan 1 may mark the beginning of a geopolitically hard year with persistent heart-stopping price tags on things, but the manpower minister wants Singapore’s workers to know his ministry is hands on deck to soften the blows. 

In a special New Year podcast interview with The Straits Times, Dr Tan See Leng talks about nudging workers to self-steer their careers, his own way of coping with work, and how he thinks bosses can encourage younger workers. 

Read more: 

https://str.sg/ig3F

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:45 Stocktake of 2023

4:12 Could we have done better?

4:37 Workers, take charge! 

7:51 Quiet quitting, lying flat. Should we follow them?

10:23 Burnout? Go sleep 

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

---

---

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

