We will have you covered: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng to workers

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
Jan 1 may mark the beginning of a geopolitically hard year with persistent heart-stopping price tags on things, but the manpower minister wants Singapore’s workers to know his ministry is hands on deck to soften the blows.
In a special New Year podcast interview with The Straits Times, Dr Tan See Leng talks about nudging workers to self-steer their careers, his own way of coping with work, and how he thinks bosses can encourage younger workers.
Read more:
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:45 Stocktake of 2023
4:12 Could we have done better?
4:37 Workers, take charge!
7:51 Quiet quitting, lying flat. Should we follow them?
10:23 Burnout? Go sleep
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Follow ST’s Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3
Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Krist Boo’s Work Talk columns: https://str.sg/wB2P
Get business/career tips in ST’s HeadSTart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
--
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!