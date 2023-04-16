Want to get a new phone every year? This subscription service may be for you

SINGAPORE – Adopting the latest tech gadget need not come with a hefty price tag now that subscription-based services for electronics have become increasingly common.

Start-ups such as Circular and ITEZ.SG allow people to tap affordable and interest-free subscription plans that enable them to “rent” all sorts of devices, including laptops, phones and tablets.

Not only has this option lowered the barriers to access for premium gadgets but it has also drawn those who prefer not to own any gadget for an extended time.

For instance, ITEZ.SG offers subscription plans for a variety of products such as Windows notebooks and Apple devices. For instance, a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max costs users $79.90 a month for a period of 24 months, according to its website.

Circular has also seen its revenue and subscription numbers grow by 10 times in the last year, Mr Nick Ramsay, co-founder and chief executive, said.

Founded in Singapore in 2021 and backed by American tech start-up accelerator Y Combinator, Circular offers six-, 12-, 18- or 24-month subscriptions tied to phones, tablets, laptops and other accessories like monitor screens and airpods.

The firm’s business-to-business arm, Circular for Business, has also seen an 80 per cent increase in demand in the first quarter of this year, compared to the end of 2022.

“We are seeing very strong demand here, and what is especially exciting is that many of our customers come back for second or even third devices once they realise how easy and convenient it is. An interesting way to think about this is that before Netflix, we used to buy DVDs and, before Spotify, we used to download MP3s,” said Mr Ramsay.

“We’re helping our customers make a similar lifestyle change with their tech devices.”

The re-commerce business is catching the eye of investors too. In a report in March by TechCrunch, consumer electronics reseller Reebelo raised an additional US$29 million (S$39 million), bringing its total Series A fundraising round to US$50 million.

Reebelo, which is a Singapore-based marketplace for affordable and sustainable consumer electronics such as pre-owned devices, boasts over 200,000 customers and saw global sales triple in the last year.

But a subscription or re-commerce business model often involves a very high capital outlay, such as to buy the devices initially, Mr David Yin, a partner at global investment firm GSR Ventures, said. Hence, scaling the business may prove challenging.

The device may be restored to factory reset mode but some consumers may have privacy concerns, preferring to own the device or turn to buy-now-pay-later schemes to get more expensive devices.

In less developed countries, there could also be a problem of fraud where people do not return the devices, Mr Yin added.

“But for certain consumers, such as those who want a device temporarily, or for start-ups that are growing a team quickly, this would be a good solution for them,” he noted.