Wall Street snubs China for India in historic markets shift

MUMBAI - A momentous shift is under way in global markets as investors pull billions of dollars from China’s sputtering economy, two decades after betting on the country as the world’s biggest growth story.

Much of that cash is now heading for India, with Wall Street giants like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley endorsing the South Asian nation as the prime investment destination for the next decade.

That momentum is triggering a gold rush. The US$62 billion (S$83.5 billion) hedge fund Marshall Wace has positioned India as its biggest net long bet after the US in its flagship hedge fund. An arm of Zurich-based Vontobel Holding has made the country its top emerging-market holding, and Janus Henderson Group is exploring fund-house acquisitions. Even Japan’s traditionally conservative retail investors are embracing India and paring exposure to China.

Investors are paying close attention to the contrasting trajectories of two of Asia’s greatest powers. India, the world’s fastest-growing major economy, has vastly expanded infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his bid to lure global capital and supply lines away from Beijing. China, on the other hand, is grappling with chronic economic woes and a widening rift with the Western-led order.

“People are interested in India for several reasons – one is simply that it’s not China,” said Mr Vikas Pershad, Asian equities portfolio manager at M&G Investments in Singapore. “There’s a genuine long-term growth story here.”

While the bullish sentiment about India is not new, investors are more likely now to see a market that resembles the China of times past: a vast, dynamic economy that’s opening up to global money in novel ways. Nobody expects a smooth ride. The country’s population is still largely poor, stock markets are expensive and bond markets insular. But most are making the crossover anyway, calculating that the risks of betting against India are greater.

History shows that India’s economic growth and the value of its stock market are closely linked. If the nation continues to expand at 7 per cent, the market size can be expected to grow on average by at least that rate. Over the past two decades, gross domestic product and market capitalisation rose in tandem, from US$500 billion to US$3.5 trillion.

Follow the money

Capital flows reflect the enthusiasm over India. In the US exchange-traded fund market, the main fund buying Indian stocks received record inflows in the final quarter of 2023, while the four largest China funds combined saw outflows of almost US$800 million. Active bond funds have put 50 cents to work in India for every dollar they pulled from China since 2022, according to EPFR data.

In mid-January, India briefly overtook Hong Kong to become the world’s fourth-largest equity market. To some investors, it will only rise higher. Morgan Stanley predicts India’s stock market will become the third-largest by 2030. Its weight in the MSCI’s benchmark for developing-market equities is at an all-time high of 18 per cent, even as China’s share has shrunk to its lowest on record at 24.8 per cent.

“In terms of index weights, China would be lower and India bigger,” said Mr Mark Matthews, the Singapore-based head of Asia research at Julius Baer, which launched its first India fund in 2023. “That’s the direction.”

Old rivalry

India has capitalised on changing power dynamics with China, a decades-long rival.

If China is viewed as a threat to the Western global order, India is regarded as a potential counterweight – a country increasingly equipped to assert itself as a viable manufacturing alternative to Beijing. Nations like the United States see the need to have strong business ties with India, even though they have criticized the country’s tax policies. India now accounts for more than 7 per cent of the iPhone’s global output and is pouring trillions of rupees into upgrading infrastructure.

These efforts are part of Mr Modi’s plan to sell India as the world’s new growth engine. The government will boost infrastructure spending by 11 per cent to 11.1 trillion rupees (S$180 billion) in the coming fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her interim budget speech.

India is also building a vast ecosystem of technologies aimed at pulling many more people into the digital marketplace. Alphabet’s Google Pay plans to work with India’s mobile-based payments system – which generates billions of trades every month – to expand services beyond the country.

Loomis Sayles money manager Ashish Chugh said: “For the first time, you have hundreds of millions of Indians with a bank account and access to credit. This is bound to attract global companies to India - and with them global investors, too.”