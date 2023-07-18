Wall Street cuts China growth forecasts as economy disappoints

NEW YORK - China’s disappointing economic growth figures prompted several economists to downgrade their forecasts for the year, citing major weaknesses in the recovery and Beijing’s relatively muted stimulus response.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were among banks to cut their projections for economic growth this year to 5 per cent.

Official figures released Monday showed the economy lost momentum in the second quarter, with consumer spending growth weakening notably in June and property investment contracting.

Citigroup economists lowered their forecast for GDP growth this year to 5 per cent from 5.5 per cent, saying Beijing’s official target - set in March at around 5 per cent - was now at risk.

The new projection takes into account “more realistic” policy support over the coming months, the economists wrote. They said while a meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo later this month will provide clues about policy thinking, there are risks that policy could “fall behind the curve or short of expectations.”

JPMorgan trimmed its forecast to 5 per cent from 5.5 per cent, while Morgan Stanley reduced its estimate to 5 per cent from 5.7 per cent. United Overseas Bank, Capital Economics and Societe Generale also lowered their predictions.

Investors should trim their expectations for a “fast, cure-all package” of stimulus measures, said Nomura Holdings chief China economist Lu Ting.

While Mr Lu expects Beijing to introduce some supportive measures, including two policy rate cuts of 10 basis points and additional fiscal transfers to local governments, he said “these measures may not turn things around.”

Mr Lu cited challenges including weak confidence, the collapse of land sales as a revenue source creating a “huge fiscal cliff,” along with “clogged transmission channels, a shrinking tool box” and “slow decision-making on economic matters.”

Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC Holdings, said that overly stimulating demand right now “may prove counter-productive by stoking the build-up in debt and accentuating some of the economy’s imbalances, such as its reliance on a vast housing construction sector.”

Budget constraints of local governments may be another factor limiting stimulus, according to Zerlina Zeng, senior credit analyst at CreditSights.

Monday’s data showed a marked slowdown in retail sales growth. That was worrying, according to Louis Kuijs, chief economist for Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

“What we all expected was a consumption and service-led recovery. If that is sputtering, then there’s no engine left for the recovery,” Mr Kuijs said, nodding to concerns about trouble in exports - which had been a driver of growth for the last few years - as well as real estate. BLOOMBERG