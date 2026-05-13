Vivian Balakrishnan receives top May Day award for decades of support for workers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (centre) receiving the Medal of Honour - the labour movement’s top May Day award - from NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (left) and NTUC president K. Thanaletchimi.

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan received the labour movement’s top May Day award in recognition of his efforts in guiding workers through major industrial transitions and championing Singapore’s standing on the world stage.

On May 13, he was presented the Medal of Honour - the highest accolade for those who demonstrated leadership and commitment in improving workers’ welfare and industrial relations - at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) annual May Day Awards ceremony.

Held at Orchid Country Club, the ceremony was attended by some 1,200 guests. A record 189 awards were handed out this year.

In a citation accompanying the award, NTUC said Dr Balakrishnan had demonstrated “principled leadership, deep empathy for workers and an unwavering commitment to uphold the tripartite spirit, particularly during periods of economic and industrial transformation”.

He also continues to steer Singapore through a complex global environment, helping to safeguard the country’s economic resilience, security and international standing, the labour movement added.

NTUC president K. Thanaletchimi said: “His commitment to workers goes beyond words, reflected in more than two decades of dedication alongside unions and tripartite partners to advance workers’ interests and welfare.

“Through integrity and quiet resolve, he has strengthened tripartite relations and made a meaningful difference to workers across sectors.”

Dr Balakrishnan has advised several unions, including the Singapore Shell Employees’ Union, Singapore Refining Company Employees’ Union, United Workers of Petroleum Industry, ExxonMobil Singapore Employees Union, Aster Chemicals and Energy Union, Singapore Teachers’ Union and Attractions, Resorts and Entertain ment Union.

At Shell, he helped mediate issues arising from the switch to 12-hour shifts at Bukom, a restructuring exercise affecting about 500 jobs, and the extension of collective union representation to professionals, managers and executives, among other major operation changes.

When Shell divested its Energy and Chemicals Park in 2024, he also stepped in to work with government agencies, companies and unions to support affected workers, and offered himself as an advisor to the newly formed Aster Chemicals and Energy Union.

Speaking in an interview with NTUC portal Labourbeat , Dr Balakrishnan said his commitment to the labour movement was influenced by his father’s involvement in the Singapore Teachers’ Union decades ago.

“My father was involved with the Singapore Teachers Union many decades ago. He used to share snippets of the pressure and dilemmas that unionists faced in the early difficult years,” he said.

“I saw first-hand the importance of standing up for others and working through issues in a fair and constructive way. So I always said ‘yes’ whenever NTUC or the unions summoned. I believe in your cause.”

Reflecting on Shell’s divestment, Dr Balakrishnan said it was “not just a corporate transaction” but one that affected livelihoods, families and a workforce that had built up deep capabilities over many years. It was therefore important to step in early, work closely with all parties and ensure workers were treated fairly and kept informed throughout the process, he said.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng also presented awards to 160 individuals and 29 organisations for their contributions to the labour movement.

Mr Arvin Tang, 38, was one of the award recipients. He founded B2B consultancy AKIN, which helps companies adopt AI and upskill their workers.

He also serves as the vice-president of Tech Talent Assembly, where he helped tech professionals stay ahead of AI rather than being caught off guard.

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) was also honoured for enhancing staff benefits , implementing progressive employment practices, redesigning its workforce, and promoting psychological safety and staff wellbeing.

Professor Chua Hong Choon, chief executive of KTPH, said the award “affirms that we are moving in the right direction”.

“It motivates us to continue strengthening employee wellbeing, engagement, and workplace experience across the different stages of their careers,” he said.

Ms Thanaletchimi congratulated all awardees for their courage, creativity, and resilience in making workplaces and workers’ lives better.

“I am confident that the awardees will keep leading by example, mentoring the next generation of unionists and partners in the same spirit of service and solidarity,” she said.