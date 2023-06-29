Virgin Galactic enters space tourism era with commercial debut

NEW YORK – Fifteen years later than planned, Richard Branson’s vision for space tourism is poised to become a reality.

Virgin Galactic Holdings will begin commercial operations Thursday when it sends six people to the edge of space and back. It’ll offer paying passengers several minutes of weightlessness during the 90-minute research mission from New Mexico.

It’s a crucial milestone for the company, which was started by Branson in 2004 and had hoped to carry tourists to the cosmos as early as 2008. Over the years, Virgin Galactic has endured multiple fatal accidents, regulatory investigations, lawsuits and other setbacks. The company, long hailing itself as the world’s first commercial spaceline, also has watched competitors SpaceX and Blue Origin LLC start their own versions of passenger service first.

“This is a big deal, right? It’s the thing we were founded for,” Mike Moses, Virgin Galactic’s president of spaceline missions and safety, said in an interview. “The market would have loved for us to fly before now. Our customers would have loved for us to fly by now. But now we’re ready.”

If all goes according to plan with its latest launch, Virgin Galactic expects to move soon to a regular cadence of monthly commercial flights, bringing in much-needed revenue. The company has lost hundreds of millions of dollars each year since it went public in 2019 while generating only nominal sales.

Its market value, which once hovered around US$14 billion in 2021, fell below US$900 million earlier this year. Its shares have rebounded modestly as the company prepares to prove out its business model, closing Wednesday at US$4.74 apiece, valuing the venture at US$1.3 billion.

“It’s virtually impossible to have a healthy launch business that does not launch regularly,” said Caleb Henry, director of research at space advisory firm Quilty Analytics. “If you can’t launch regularly, then you can’t amortize the cost of your very expensive launch vehicle over multiple missions.”

Thursday’s flight, called Galactic 01, will carry several members of the Italian Air Force on a research mission, giving them a rare opportunity to run experiments and test payloads in a space environment. The event will be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. New York time from a facility near the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, about 150 miles south of Albuquerque.

The passengers include Walter Villadei and Angelo Landolfi of Italy’s air force, as well as Pantaleone Carlucci, an engineer with the National Research Council of Italy. They’ll be joined by Virgin Galactic employee Colin Bennett and two pilots.

The company’s primary vehicle is its VSS Unity, which is carried aloft under the wing of an unusual, twin-fuselage carrier aircraft called VMS Eve. Once the pair reaches an altitude of 46,000 feet, the spaceplane detaches and ignites a hybrid rocket-engine, propelling it to sub-orbital space. The craft is expected to reach a height just above 50 miles, where the crew can see the curvature of the Earth from the dark of space, before gliding back down to the runway.

Virgin Galactic has had lofty ambitions for this spaceflight model. In its early days, the company took deposits from A-list names including Ashton Kutcher, Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tickets initially cost a quarter of a million bucks apiece before going up.