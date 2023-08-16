VinFast valuation overtakes Ford and GM as Vietnam’s electric carmaker soars in Nasdaq debut

KUALA LUMPUR – VinFast Auto soared in thin trading in its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, boosting the fortune of its billionaire founder.

The electric carmaker’s shares gained an eye-popping 255 per cent, giving it a market value in excess of US$85 billion (S$115 billion). That is well above US auto giants such as Ford and General Motors.

It also added US$39 billion to the net worth of chairman Pham Nhat Vuong. The fortune of Vietnam’s richest man now stands at US$44.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The index has not previously included Mr Vuong’s stake in the carmaker, which he founded. He directly and indirectly controls 99 per cent of the company’s outstanding shares, mostly through his conglomerate, Vingroup.

That large stake limits the shares available for other investors to trade, meaning the stock is prone to large swings.

VinFast scrapped its plans for a normal initial public offering and opted for a Spac listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market after investor appetite for money-losing start-ups waned over the past year. Instead, it agreed to merge with blank-cheque company Black Spade Acquisition, founded by casino mogul Lawrence Ho.

To be sure, other recent Spac deals have experienced eye-popping rallies that ended a few trading sessions after their merger closed, as traders look to make a quick profit on companies with limited shares – meaning the jump in Mr Vuong’s fortune may be short-lived.

The automaker was established in 2017 and forecasts sales will reach 45,000 to 50,000 this year. It began building a factory in North Carolina last month. Mr Vuong and his relatives have invested at least US$300 million in the firm.

He moved to Ukraine in the early 1990s after studying geo-economic engineering in Russia. He started a business making instant noodles which was sold to Nestle in 2010, nine years after he returned to Vietnam.

By that time, he had established publicly-traded Vingroup, focused on real estate, resorts, schools, shopping malls and more. The Hanoi-based firm booked revenue of US$4.4 billion last year, and remains a major shareholder in VinFast.

If VinFast can hold onto its gains, it will be in a somewhat unique position given the dismal performance of other electric automakers taken public via Spacs, including Lordstown Motors, Nikola and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. They lost more than 90 per cent of their market value since their mergers. BLOOMBERG