Vietnam says developer cheated 42,000 investors of $1.7 billion

HANOI – Vietnam police are seeking assistance from investors in an ongoing investigation into real estate firm Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group that allegedly defrauded and appropriated more than 30 trillion dong (S$1.7 billion), according to a statement on the government’s website.

Some 42,000 investors lost money in the bond scam, according to the investigation, the statement said. Van Thinh Phat and its affiliates were accused of illegally issuing bonds to raise money from the investors from 2018-2020.

Police have said they were looking into the relationship between the company’s chairwoman Truong My Lan and the issuance and trading of bonds of some companies where trillions of dong were allegedly appropriated in 2018 and 2019.

The public security ministry seeks assistance from affected investors into its investigation, according to the statement, which cited Maj. General Nguyen Van Thanh, deputy head of the Department for Investigation of Corruption and Economic Crimes.

The Ministry of Public Security detained Lan last year for allegedly obtaining property through fraudulent means. The arrest of Lan and other company officials, who were believed to have connections with Saigon Commercial Bank, also known as SCB, led to a brief bank run on the lender.

The investigation occurs as the country’s regulators also grapple with a property debt crisis that is weighing on the nation’s economy. Vietnam’s property sector woes raise risks for banks as real estate companies become less able to service debt, according to Moody’s Corp.

Privately-held Van Thinh Phat, which has held prime land in the nation’s commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, also invests in financial services, according to its website last year.

The State Bank worked to secure SCB’s operations, replacing its board and reassuring customers that their deposits were safe. The regulator on Sept 22 announced it appointed Phan Dinh Dien, a former member of the board of directors for Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, as SCB’s new chairman.

Vietnam’s General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has ordered officials to wrap up investigations into major cases, including that of Van Thinh Phat, by year’s end, according to the government’s website. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS