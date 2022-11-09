Zoom seeks to expand in Singapore, launches e-mail, team chat and other features

SAN JOSE, California – Video-conferencing giant Zoom is expanding in Singapore as it rolls out new solutions that signal the company – whose name is now a pervasive verb – wants to be part of your life even more, meeting or no meeting.

The San Jose company announced on Wednesday a suite of features – encrypted e-mail, employee chat hangout, customer service chatbot, additional language translations and artificial intelligence-powered sales coaching – as well as monetisation plans for third-party apps and more. The move makes clear it is joining the realm of businesses that want to keep users within one universe.