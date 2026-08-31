Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty brand posts its first profit

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Victoria Beckham’s fashion creations are known for their minimalist and quiet luxury style.

Victoria Beckham Holdings posted its first ever operating profit, as the fashion and beauty brand founded by the former Spice Girls member manages to navigate a complicated demand environment for high-end goods.

Revenue in 2025 rose 15 per cent from the previous year to £129.8 million (S$223.7 million), it said in a statement on Aug 31 .

In a first for the company founded in 2008, it posted an operating profit of £7.3 million on what it said were stringent cost controls, ending years in the red, including a £1.6 million loss in 2024.

Victoria Beckham’s fashion lines saw “strong demand across tailoring, occasion-wear and elevated day-wear”, it said.

The company posted its fifth year of consecutive double-digit revenue growth rates, with the trend continuing in the first half of 2026 , it added.

High-end fashion and beauty brands are dealing with a tricky demand environment from consumers who have cut back on discretionary spending amid rising costs of living and geopolitical uncertainties due to the war in the Middle East, which has hurt the shopping hub of Dubai.

Shares in the largest luxury groups such as Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and Hermes International SCA have fallen by more than 20 per cent so far in 2026 amid an industry slump.

Beckham’s fashion creations are known for their minimalist and quiet luxury style, a category that has proven more resilient recently compared with louder brands that feature big logos.

But this category is also facing more competition with labels like The Row, founded by the Olsen twins, and Phoebe Philo, which are both finding popularity among customers with deeper pockets.

The beauty line also delivered one of its strongest years to date thanks to its foundation offering, Beckham said.

The company is majority owned by Victoria and her husband David, while NEO Investment Partners, which first became an investor nine years ago, has a 30 per cent stake.

The fund was founded by David Belhassen, who is chairman of the label.

XIX Entertainment also has a “small” shareholding, according to a company representative.

The Financial Times was first to report the company’s financial performance. BLOOMBERG