Using art to borrow funds

Deutsche’s art lending business provides clients the leverage against their art collection to raise funds. PHOTO: PEXELS
Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If some of your wealth is in the form of art, Deutsche Bank’s Mr John Arena may be a useful person to know.

Mr Arena is the bank’s head of art lending and, as his title suggests, he is in charge of its art financing. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top