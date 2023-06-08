US West Coast ports see longest labour disruptions since 2015

LOS ANGELES – The biggest shipping gateways on the United States West Coast are enduring the longest labour-related disruptions since 2015 as talks between port employers and dockworkers close in on one year without a contract.

The two sides are clashing over how to divide carriers’ pandemic-era profits in a market that has returned to rock-bottom freight rates.

The previous labour contract covering 29 ports from California to Washington State expired on July 1, 2022.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), representing 22,000 dockworkers, and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), which represents ocean carriers and terminal operators, have been negotiating since May 2022.

Until now, the PMA and ILWU have been quiet as they negotiate and port operations have been running relatively smoothly, with the exception of a few regional flare-ups during slow cargo periods that were brief and contained.

But labour shortages and other disruptions that shut or slowed terminals in Seattle, Los Angeles (LA) and Oakland last Friday have continued intermittently into this week.

The stalemate was already starting to disrupt cargo flows.

Late Tuesday, officials who monitor marine traffic around the twin ports of LA and Long Beach said that the movements of six container vessels slated for Tuesday and Wednesday were cancelled or delayed.

In May, a tentative deal looked close, as the two sides reached an agreement on automation, building on an earlier deal on health benefits.

At issue now is a demand by the ILWU for a wage increase of US$7.50 (S$10) per hour, for each year of the proposed contract, the Journal of Commerce reported on Tuesday.

That would amount to a nearly 100 per cent raise in dockworker wages over the course of the proposed six-year agreement.

“The longshoremen want the type of increases that fully reflect the profitability that the carriers had earned during Covid-19 as if that profitability was continuing – and it’s not,” said Mr Peter Tirschwell, vice-president for global intelligence and analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Carriers are also bristling over a ILWU request that pay increases be made retroactive to July 1, 2022, because of the union’s refusal to negotiate for several months in 2022 due to an impasse over automation, he added.

“If they had signed a deal last year, carriers with all their profits likely would have agreed,” said Ms Stephanie Loomis of Rhenus Logistics. “But now the tides have shifted and rates have collapsed.”

The PMA blamed the terminal issues on “concerted and disruptive work actions” by the ILWU, which denied that talks have broken down.