US tech stocks and is it time to diversify?

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money.
In this episode, Mr Adam Reynolds, Asia-Pacific CEO of Saxo, discusses the large exposure many investors have to the US tech stocks.
What are the implications for them if the stocks face headwinds and how can they diversify?
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:12 Headwinds that the Magnificent 7 are currently facing
3:42 Should you be diversifying away from Big US tech and how you can diversify by looking at other markets?
6:12 What about the wider US tech sector, apart from the Magnificent 7?
7:15: Implications of investing in tech sectors with the growth of AI
11:00 How investors can be positioned for the rest of the year
Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ven Sreenivasan (ven@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
---
---
---
