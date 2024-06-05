US tech firm Cisco bets $1.35 billion on AI start-ups; Singapore firms may apply

LAS VEGAS - Technology firm Cisco is spending US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) on start-ups that could enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) network and security solutions, joining the billion-dollar club of tech giants leveraging their cash piles to get ahead in the AI race.

About US$200 million of the fund has been committed, some of it on language-model makers Cohere and Mistral AI, and AI app platform Scale AI.

Addressing over 20,000 delegates at the annual Cisco Live conference on June 5, Cisco’s chief executive Chuck Robbins said the firm missed out on the rise of cloud technology and in recent years, faced calls to innovate faster.

“When the cloud era hit, we perhaps weren’t as prepared as we should have been,” he said. “I will tell you today: As this AI era begins, we are very, very prepared.”

This time, the company will seek out prospects that can co-develop innovative products.

He said: “We’re thinking about this billion AI fund a little differently, because everybody yawns when you hear about a billion dollars in AI these days. Oh, another billion dollars.”

The San Jose-based firm is not ruling out pitches from Singapore, said Mr Derek Idemoto, Cisco’s senior vice-president for corporate development.

Two members of his team that assesses the thousands of pitches Cisco gets are based in the Republic.

Despite a venture funding drought, research firm PitchBook estimates that generative AI start-ups raised about US$27 billion from investors in 2023. Amazon, Microsoft and Google shelled out about two-thirds of that sum, or US$18 billion.

Having a foot in the right AI start-up could mean dominance in the new AI world, as shown by Microsoft’s reported US$13 billion investment in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Cisco, which registered a record US$57 billion in revenues in 2023, has made over 20 AI-related acquisitions and investments to date.