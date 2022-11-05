US sanctions owner of supertanker grounded near S’pore over links to Iran-backed Hizbollah

SINGAPORE – A supertanker that ran aground in Indonesian waters off Singapore has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury for being linked to an international oil smuggling network that facilitated oil trades to fund Hizbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

In a media statement, Under-Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said: “The individuals running this illicit network use a web of shell companies and fraudulent tactics including document falsification to obfuscate the origins of Iranian oil, sell it on the international market, and evade sanctions.”

He added: “Market participants should be vigilant of Hizbollah and the IRGC-QF’s attempts to generate revenue from oil smuggling to enable their terrorist activities around the world.”

The supertanker Young Yong, which ran aground near a critical gas pipeline that supplies gas to Singapore,was linked to Ukrainian national Viktor Sergiyovich Artemov, whom the US Treasury said was responsible for overseeing the vast network of cover companies and shipping services used to receive, conceal and trade the sanctioned oil.

The US Treasury said Mr Artemov used his companies to buy and sell oil tankers that were then used to transport blended Iranian oil on behalf of the oil smuggling network.

It added: “The network used storage units in the Port of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and blended products of Indian origin with Iranian oil to obfuscate the Iranian origin. The companies then modified or created counterfeit certificates of origin and quality for the blended oil, which was then transferred for sale abroad.”

The US Treasury noted that Mr Artemov also planned oil sales to Asia-based buyers in late 2021 with key Hizbollah financier Muhammad Ibrahim Bazzi, who had been sanctioned previously. Another associate Mohamed El Zein was listed as a member of Hizbollah.

The US Treasury added that Mr Artemov leverages all of these companies to transfer and hide the ownership of vessels involved in the illicit oil smuggling network.

It said Mr Artemov and his network had registered companies in the Marshall Islands, Mauritius and Singapore in an effort to obscure their involvement in the sale and transportation of Iranian oil.

These companies include Singapore-based Centrum Maritime, whose registered address is listed as International Plaza in Tanjong Pagar.

The US Treasury said the company, whose shares are being held by another individual in a trust for Mr Artemov, was involved in the sale and purchase of oil tankers worth around US$30 million (S$42 million) to transport oil for the smuggling network. Mr Artemov was linked in the authorisation of these transactions.

The Djibouti-flagged Young Yong is owned by a Marshall Island-registered company called Technology Bright, which the US Treasury said aided Mr Artemov in his covert oil trades, resulting in the tanker being sanctioned.

It noted that the captain of the supertanker had falsified the ship’s location data and updated Mr Artemov and his associates at his trading company Ava Petroleum on the ship’s status and its loading of about 1.8 million barrels of oil.