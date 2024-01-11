US regulator approves Bitcoin ETFs in watershed for crypto market

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - United States regulators on Jan 10 approved the first US-listed exchange traded funds (ETFs) to track Bitcoin, in a watershed for the world’s largest cryptocurrency and the broader US$1.7 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) crypto industry.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved applications, including from BlackRock, Ark Investments, 21Shares, Fidelity, Invesco and VanEck, among others, according to a notice on its website. Some products are expected to begin trading as early as Jan 11.

The products - a decade in the making - are a game changer for Bitcoin, offering institutional and retail investors exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency without directly holding it, and a major boost for a crypto industry beset by a string of scandals.

Standard Chartered analysts this week said the ETFs could draw US$50 billion to US$100 billion this year alone, potentially driving the price of Bitcoin as high as US$100,000. Other analysts have said inflows will be closer to US$55 billion over five years.

“It’s a huge positive for the institutionalisation of Bitcoin as an asset class,” said Andrew Bond, managing director and senior fintech analyst at Rosenblatt Securities. “The ETF approval will further legitimize bitcoin.”

Bitcoin was last up 1 per cent at US$46,515. Some analysts had noted that the market may have already priced in the news of approval - Bitcoin had soared more than 70 per cent in recent months on growing anticipation of an ETF, and hit its highest level since March 2022 earlier in the week.

A green light marks a U-turn for the SEC, which for a decade rejected Bitcoin ETFs due to worries they could be easily manipulated. SEC chair Gary Gensler is also a fierce crypto skeptic.

Hopes the SEC would finally approve Bitcoin ETFs surged last year after a US federal appeals court ruled that the agency was wrong to reject an application from Grayscale Investments to convert its existing Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. That ruling forced the agency to re-examine its position.

In a statement, Mr Gensler said that in light of the court ruling, approving the products was “the most sustainable path forward,” but added the agency did not endorse Bitcoin, which is risky and volatile.

The crypto industry celebrated the news.

“Like many of Grayscale’s future-forward investors, we believed that bitcoin could change the world, and we were and remain excited at the prospect of democratizing access to this asset through a US regulated investment vehicle,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein.

Douglas Yones, head of exchange traded products at the New York Stock Exchange, where some products will be listed, said the approval was also an important “milestone” for the ETF industry. REUTERS