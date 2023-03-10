US job growth beats expectations in February; wages rise moderately

WASHINGTON - The United States economy added jobs at a solid clip in February, likely ensuring that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for longer, though wage inflation showed signs of cooling.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 311,000 jobs in February, the Labour Department’s closely watched employment report showed on Friday. Data for January was revised lower to show 504,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 517,000.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast job growth of 205,000. They say the economy needs to create 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

Estimates for February payrolls ranged from as low as 78,000 to as high as 325,000 jobs.

The larger-than-expected increase in payrolls suggested that January’s surge in hiring was not a fluke.

Economists had argued that job growth in January was flattered by a host of factors, including unseasonably warm weather, annual benchmark revisions to the data, as well as overly generous seasonal adjustment factors, the model the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data. Robust consumer spending growth in January was also partially attributed to seasonal factors.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in February after gaining 0.3 per cent in January. That raised the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent in January, in part as 2022’s low readings dropped out of the calculation.

Fed chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the US central bank would likely need to raise rates more than expected. Prior to the employment report, financial markets had priced in a 50-basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s March 21 to 22 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The Fed has increased its policy rate by 450 basis points since March 2022 from the near-zero level to the current 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent range.

The labour market has remained tight, with first-time applications for unemployment benefits staying very low despite high-profile lay-offs in the technology industry.

Data this week showed there were 1.9 job openings for every unemployed person in January, while the Fed’s Beige Book report described the labour market as remaining “solid” in February, and noted “scattered reports of lay-offs” and that “finding workers with desired skills or experience remained challenging”. Households’ perceptions of the labour market were also quite upbeat in February.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6 per cent in February from 3.4 per cent in January, which was the lowest since May 1969.