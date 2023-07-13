US inflation at 3% flags rate setting turning point for Fed

WASHINGTON – The US inflation rate slid to a more than two-year low, a major step towards ending the cost-of-living emergency – and possibly the Federal Reserve’s historic monetary tightening too.

It led Senator Elizabeth Warren to call on Fed chair Jerome Powell to halt interest rate increases.

“Take yes for an answer, chair Powell, and let’s stop with the rate increases,” Ms Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

She has famously called Mr Powell a “dangerous man to be running the Fed” and voted against his renomination to the post.

At 3 per cent last month, consumer price inflation is now just one-third of the level it reached a year ago, which was the highest in four decades. The details for June were also better than expected, with key measures of underlying inflation coming in below forecasts.

That was after a period of two years or so when the great inflation debate hogged the headlines and loomed large in everything from United States presidential politics to bar-room conversations.

None of this means it is game over in the fight against price pressures – especially for the Fed, which is widely reckoned to be locked in to another interest rate increase later this month. Still, there is now a better-than-even chance that a July 26 hike, which would take the benchmark US rate to 5.5 per cent, could be the last for quite a while.

That was the way markets were betting after Wednesday’s data. Yields on short-term Treasury yields plunged, stocks rose and the US dollar was headed to the lowest in more than a year by one measure – all in anticipation that the Fed might ease up.

‘Coming to end’

“The new data could give the Fed reason to debate whether any further rate hikes after this month are needed,” wrote Mr Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. “This tightening cycle by the Fed is likely coming to an end.”

To be sure, inflation remains far above the Fed’s 2 per cent target and the last phase of getting it down might turn out to be the hardest.

What is more, Americans are still paying far more than they were before the pandemic for a range of goods and services – and that pain is not forecast to end any time soon. President Joe Biden, gearing up for a re-election battle in 2024, will likely find that high prices remain a weapon his Republican rivals can use against him.

For the Fed, there are still causes for concern. For one thing, while inflation is moving in the right directly, mathematics did flatter the latest figures.