US heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Poll

BENGALURU - The United States economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec 14.

The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed’s 2 per cent target even though economists put a steady 60 per cent probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

After raising the federal funds rate 75 basis points at each of the previous four meetings, all 84 economists polled on Dec 2-8 expected the central bank to go for a slightly softer half a percentage point to 4.25-4.5 per cent this time.

While the central bank is attempting only to deliver some pain and not a full-fledged downturn, economists, who tend to be slow as a group in forecasting recessions, raised the probability of one in two years to 70 per cent from 63 per cent previously.

That suggests investors and stock markets may have got ahead of themselves with optimism over the past month that the world’s largest economy may skirt a recession entirely. That is already showing up in safe-haven flows to the US dollar.

“Unless inflation recedes quickly, the US economy still appears headed for some trouble, though possibly a little later than expected. The relative good news is that the downturn should be tempered by extra savings,” said senior economist Sal Guatieri at BMO Capital Markets.

“But this assumes the economy’s durability doesn’t compel the Fed to slam the brakes even harder, in which case a delayed downturn might only flag a deeper one.”

There are already clear signs the economy is slowing, particularly in the US housing market, often the first to react to tightening financial conditions, and the epicentre of the 2007-08 recession.

Existing home sales have fallen for nine months in a row. And house prices, already in retreat, were expected to drop 12 per cent peak-to-trough and nearly 6 per cent next year, a separate Reuters poll showed.

Around 60 per cent of economists who provided quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts predicted a contraction for two straight quarters or more at some point in 2023.

A large majority of economists, 35 of 48, said any recession would be short and shallow. Eight said long and shallow, while four said there would not be any recession. One said short and deep.

The world’s largest economy was forecast to grow just 0.3 per cent next year, and expand at annual rates well below its long-term average of around 2 per cent until 2024.