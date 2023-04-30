US Fed expected to hike rates again despite signs of slowing economy

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark lending rate for a tenth - and possibly final - time on Wednesday, as it continues its fight against high inflation.

The US central bank is likely to take this decision despite growing signs that the American economy is slowing down, with many economists predicting the United States will enter a mild recession later this year.

Analysts and traders expect the Fed to hike interest rates by 25 basis points and then hold them high in a bid to bring inflation back towards its long-term target of two per cent without spurring a deeper, more painful recession.

“We expect the Fed to hike by 25bp next week and signal a pause in June, with a weak upward bias for rates going forward,” Bank of America economists wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

A further rate hike Wednesday would mark the Fed’s tenth rate hike in a row, bringing the benchmark to between 5 and 5.25 per cent - its highest level since 2007.

More than 80 per cent of futures traders also expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, according to data from CME Group.

Banking turbulence

The meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) on May 2 and 3 will be held under very different circumstances than its previous one in March, which took place amid a short, sharp, banking crisis unleashed by the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) a few days earlier.

SVB’s swift demise after it took on excessive interest-rate risk raised concerns of banking contagion, which were amplified by the collapse of New York-based Signature Bank a few days later.

Against the backdrop of ongoing turbulence in the banking sector, the Fed held off a larger rate hike on March 22, instead opting for a quarter-point rise.

Concerted efforts by US and European regulators in the aftermath of SVB’s collapse helped calm financial markets and appear to have prevented further high-profile casualties in the banking sector.

But despite calmer financial markets, SVB’s collapse has nevertheless had a lasting impact on the banking sector, with banks tightening lending conditions in the weeks since.

Fed officials have noted that the tighter lending conditions could act like an additional rate hike, possibly reducing the number of hikes necessary to bring inflation back down to two per cent.

Fed governor Christopher Waller said in mid-April that “a significant tightening of credit conditions could obviate the need for some additional monetary policy tightening.”

But he cautioned against “making such a judgment” before good data on the effect of the financial turmoil and bank lending was published.