US dollar slides as markets bet Fed will halt or slow rate hikes after bank collapse

NEW YORK - The US dollar weakened on Monday as markets bet the Federal Reserve will slow if not halt its raising of interest rates to curb inflation after United States authorities moved to limit the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

US President Joe Biden said the administration’s swift actions to ensure depositors can access their funds in SVB and Signature Bank should give Americans confidence that the US banking system was safe. The Fed on Sunday announced it would make additional funding available through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans of up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold.

The dollar fell, with the dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six other currencies, sliding 0.59 per cent as short-dated Treasury yields tumbled on the lower rate outlook. reducing a major driver of the US currency’s recent strength. The two-year note’s yield plunged 57.2 basis points to 4.016 per cent in the biggest one-day drop since the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987.

“Despite the quite significant financial risk nature of these developments over the past few days, we really haven’t seen a bid for the dollar from a safe-haven or liquidity point of view,” said Shaun Osborne, chief forex strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. “It is largely a reflection of the market’s repricing the Fed rate outlook, at least in the short-term point of view.”

Fed funds futures slid, with expectations of the Fed’s terminal rate sliding to 3.84 per cent in December from above 5 per cent last week. The terminal is the final interest rate that the Fed sets as its target.

Goldman Sachs, among other big banks, said it no longer expected the Fed to deliver a rate hike at the end of its two-day policy meeting on March 22. Barclays said that the latest bout of financial market jitters introduced significant uncertainty into the market and that policymakers will pause at next week’s meeting.

Futures showed a 43.9 per cent chance of no increase in rates at next week’s meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. A week ago futures were pricing about the same probability of a 50 basis point rate hike by policymakers.

Safe-haven currencies, such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, benefited from the fallout from SVB.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.26 per cent at 133.33 per US dollar, while the dollar fell 1.02 per cent against the Swiss franc at 0.912. The euro rose 0.79 per cent to US$1.0727. Earlier, it hit a near one-month high of US$1.0737, ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting on Thursday.

Against the Singapore dollar, the US currency dipped 0.3 per cent to 1.3462 on Monday.

Expectations call for the ECB to deliver a 50-basis-point hike, said Niles Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea. “The question is how hawkish will the ECB be. We think they’ll signal there will be more rate hikes to come,” he said.

The pound traded at US$1.2181, up 1.27 per cent on the day. The Australian dollar jumped 1.37 per cent to $0.667, on track for its biggest one-day percentage jump since Feb 7.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency soared as investors breathed a sigh of relief that regulators had moved to bolster the US banking system. Bitcoin rose 20.54 per cent to US$24,223.00.

With speculation rampant on how the Fed will handle monetary policy and fight to rein in inflation, the market focus turns to the release on Tuesday of the consumer price index (CPI) data.

“If we get a hotter than expected CPI print tomorrow, that would be a bit of a risk,” Mr Osborne said. “We’re still looking at a US economy that is experiencing a very tight labour market, very high wage growth and above-target inflation so the case for higher rates is still quite strong.” REUTERS