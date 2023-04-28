US consumer spending plateaus; core inflation remains strong

WASHINGTON - US consumer spending was unchanged in March as an increase in outlays on services was offset by a decline in goods.

However, persistent strength in underlying inflation pressures could see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again next week.

Stubbornly high inflation was underscored by other data on Friday showing labour costs increasing solidly in the first quarter as a tight labour market continued to drive wage gains in the private sector.

With the economy, however, shifting to lower gear, the anticipated rate hike next Wednesday will probably be the last in the current cycle.

Tighter credit conditions following recent financial market turmoil have added to the risks of a recession later this year.

A fight to raise the federal government’s US$31.4 trillion (S$41.9 trillion) borrowing cap also poses a threat to the economy.

“Spending momentum observed at the start of the year is quickly evaporating as elevated prices strain household finances,” said Ms Sofia Baig, economist at decision intelligence company Morning Consult. “However, core inflation remains too high, adding pressure for the Fed to continue raising rates at its next meeting in early May.”

The unchanged reading in consumer spending last month, reported by the Commerce Department, followed a downwardly revised 0.1 per cent gain in February. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of United States economic activity, was previously reported to have increased 0.2 per cent in February.

Spending on services rose 0.4 per cent, driven by housing and utilities as well as healthcare. That followed a 0.2 per cent advance in February.

Goods outlays fell 0.6 per cent as purchases of motor vehicles, mostly new light trucks, decreased. Lower petrol prices also contributed to the decline in goods spending which followed a 0.2 per cent drop in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending dipping 0.1 per cent.

The data was included in the advance gross domestic product report for the first quarter published on Thursday, which showed consumer spending surging at a 3.7 per cent annualised rate that period after rising at a 1 per cent pace in the October-December quarter.

The overall economy grew at a 1.1 per cent pace as the acceleration in consumer spending was offset by businesses liquidating inventories in anticipation of weaker demand later this year.

The economy expanded at a 2.6 per cent rate in the fourth quarter.

Last month’s flat reading in consumer spending set consumption and the overall economy on a lower growth path in the second quarter.